Quad9 is one of the few globally active public DNS resolver and is operated by a Swiss non-profit company. Quad9 operates DNS servers in more than 200 locations around the world and has a focus on data security, encryption and privacy.

Quad9 is currently involved in a legal dispute with Sony Music about whether websites that infringe copyright can be excluded from resolver. You can read more about the dispute on Wikipedia.

Pricing

Quad9 is a free service and is funded as a non-profit through donations.

Hosting