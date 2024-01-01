DNS0.EU is a non‑profit public resolver from France. The resolver supports modern DNS protocols like DNS‑over‑HTTPS, DNS‑over‑TLS, and DNS‑over‑HTTP/3. DNS0.EU does not log personally identifiable information.

The service is very focused on the European Union. The servers are only in the EU, and they operate at least one server per member state. The website is translated in all 24 official languages of the EU.

They also offer a special DNS resolver for kids, where content that is not childproof is blocked.

