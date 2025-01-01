DNS4EU is a public DNS resolver service funded by the European Commission. It provides guidelines for configuring DNS settings across all major operating systems, available on its official website. The service offers multiple DNS profiles tailored to different use cases, including options that apply content restrictions for children, block advertisements, or filter out malicious domains.

DNS4EU operates a network of servers located exclusively within EU member states. The service supports modern DNS protocols, including DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH), DNS-over-TLS (DoT), and DNSSEC, which provide encryption, authentication, and data integrity for DNS queries and responses.

Regarding privacy, DNS4EU retains limited logs for operational and security purposes. However, any collected IP addresses are anonymized to protect user privacy.

Pricing

DNS4EU is completly free of charge and funded by the European Union.

Hosting