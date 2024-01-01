Scaleway DNS logo

Scaleway DNS is the managed DNS service of the French cloud platform Scaleway.

Pricing

Scaleway DNS costs is charged per hour and costs about 10€ per year and zone.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
ns0.dom.scw.cloud Core Service Web Report
ns1.dom.scw.cloud Core Service Web Report
api.scaleway.com Management of Core Service Web Report

Sustainability

All Scaleway servers are powered with renewable energies.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

