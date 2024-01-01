Scaleway DNS
Scaleway DNS is the managed DNS service of the French cloud platform Scaleway.
Pricing
Scaleway DNS costs is charged per hour and costs about 10€ per year and zone.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|ns0.dom.scw.cloud
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|ns1.dom.scw.cloud
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.scaleway.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
All Scaleway servers are powered with renewable energies.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.