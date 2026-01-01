DNScale logo

DNScale

DNScale is a managed DNS provider with EU and Global Anycast networks on offer. Fully independent European Union based anycast DNS infrastructure with multiple POPs across Europe, plus Global anycast infrastructure with multiple Points of Presence across the globe.

Pricing

DNScale offers a free plan and paid plans with more zones, records and queries.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
ns1.global.dnscale.com Core Service Web
  • DNScale OU (AS62406)
Report
ns2.eu.dnscale.eu Core Service Web
  • DNScale OU (AS44794)
Report
ns2.global.dnscale.com Core Service Web
  • DNScale OU (AS62406)
Report
ns1.eu.dnscale.eu Core Service Web
  • DNScale OU (AS44794)
Report
api.dnscale.eu Management of Core Service Web Report
www.dnscale.eu Representation Web Report
