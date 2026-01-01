DNScale
DNScale is a managed DNS provider with EU and Global Anycast networks on offer. Fully independent European Union based anycast DNS infrastructure with multiple POPs across Europe, plus Global anycast infrastructure with multiple Points of Presence across the globe.
Pricing
DNScale offers a free plan and paid plans with more zones, records and queries.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|ns1.global.dnscale.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|ns2.eu.dnscale.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|ns2.global.dnscale.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|ns1.eu.dnscale.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.dnscale.eu
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.dnscale.eu
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report