cloudscale is a Swiss virtual private server (VPS) hoster. They offer compute types for general purpose, memory optimized and CPU-optimized. All instances have a 99.99% uptime SLA, NVMe SSD storage and include 100 GB traffic per day.

Pricing

You may choose between the different compute flavors they offer, your payment model (daily or monthly) and server specifications on their pricing site.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.