AlphaVPS is a VPS hoster from Bulgaria. Depending on the use case they offer different types of virtual servers - high-performance, storage, affordable and with specified underlying hardware. The offer servers in Europe (f.e. Bulgaria, Germany and the UK) and in the USA.

Pricing

AlphaVPS is generally speaking very affordable. The cheapest server starts at €3.50/month for 4 cores and 2GB RAM.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.