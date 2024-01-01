Tilaa logo

Tilaa is a virtual private server provider from the Netherlands. It uses renewable energy and offers bis storage servers and managed databases with multipe nodes.

Pricing

The cheapest virtual server starts at 10,25€/month for 1GB RAM and one core. The managed databases start at 24€/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.tilaa.com Core Service Web
  • Tilaa B.V. (AS196752)
Report
cloud.tilaa.com Management of Core Service Web
  • Tilaa B.V. (AS196752)
Report
tilaa.com Representation Web
  • Tilaa B.V. (AS196752)
Report

Sustainability

Tilaa uses uses only renewable energies to power their servers and the datacenter is efficient and ISO 14001 certified. They are also member of The Green Web Foundation.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

