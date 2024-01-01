Clouding.io
Clouding is a Spanish VPS provider, they focus on flexibility by allowing you to change capacities at any time and hourly billing without monthly minimums.
Pricing
Clouding.io offers a pricing configurator on their main site. They are either billed monthly or hourly.
Hosting
All API Calls to the Clouding.io services go through the Cloudflare CDN in the US.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.clouding.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|portal.clouding.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|clouding.io
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report