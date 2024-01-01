Virtua.Cloud
Virtua.Cloud is a virtual private server provider from France. It offers Linux and Windows VPS with DDoS protection by default and instant deploy features.
Pricing
A linux server with 1 Core 512MB memory and 10 GB storage would cost €3 monthly or €0.0004 hourly. Prices for windows servers are seperate and available (here)[https://www.virtua.cloud/cloud-hosting/windows-vps]
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|manager.virtua.cloud
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.virtua.cloud
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|support.virtua.cloud
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|talk.virtua.cloud
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report