Virtua.Cloud is a virtual private server provider from France. It offers Linux and Windows VPS with DDoS protection by default and instant deploy features.

Pricing

A linux server with 1 Core 512MB memory and 10 GB storage would cost €3 monthly or €0.0004 hourly. Prices for windows servers are seperate and available (here)[https://www.virtua.cloud/cloud-hosting/windows-vps]

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting