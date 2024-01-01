Symbiosis
Symbiosis is a managed Kubernetes services from Sweden. The nodes are hosted on Hetzner and they offer a very affordable pricing.
Pricing
Symbiosis starts at $6.00/month without a load balancer. A load balancer costs $8.00/month.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|app.symbiosis.host
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|public.kratos.symbiosis.host
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|symbiosis.host
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report