European DDoS protection services

A DDoS protection service can be placed in front of a web application or server to protect it from DDoS attacks. During a DDoS attack, requests are sent to the service from many computers at the same time to intentionally overload it so that it can no longer be used by the actual users. DDoS protection services usually try to find out through analysis which of the requests originate from users and which belong to the attack. The malicious requests are then blocked to reduce the traffic and thus mitigate the attack.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

You can read more about the listing criteria here.