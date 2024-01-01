Serverius DDoS protection logo

Serverius DDoS protection

Netherlands EU X/Twitter LinkedIn
Website

Serverius DDoS protection

Serverius is a hosting provider from the Netherlands that offers multiple DDoS protection services. Serverius offers DDoS IP, Website and Game protection.

Pricing

Serverius Website DDoS protection offers a free plan for one website and unlimited traffic. The free plan still has a €10 setup fee. The first paid plan starts at €15/month and also includes a Web Application Firewall (WAF).

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.serverius.net Management of Core Service Web Report
serverius.net Representation Web Report
Other products in category DDoS protection services
Link11 DDOS protection logo

Link11 DDOS protection
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU Price on Request
Website

Link11 is a DDoS protection service from Germany. They offer infrastructure and web DDoS protection and a global content delivery network (CDN).

Read more
Myra CDN logo

Myra CDN
Germany EU Price on Request
Website

Myra CDN is the content delivery network service of the German security technology company Myra Security.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner