Serverius DDoS protection
Serverius is a hosting provider from the Netherlands that offers multiple DDoS protection services. Serverius offers DDoS IP, Website and Game protection.
Pricing
Serverius Website DDoS protection offers a free plan for one website and unlimited traffic. The free plan still has a €10 setup fee. The first paid plan starts at €15/month and also includes a Web Application Firewall (WAF).
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.serverius.net
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|serverius.net
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report