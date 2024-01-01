spelling and grammar checkers logo

European spelling and grammar checkers

A spelling and grammar checker helps authors to check their texts for spelling and grammar errors.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.

European services

LanguageTool
Germany EU Open source Free plan
LanguageTool is a grammar, style, and spelling checker from Germany. The software is open source and they offer client for many clients.

