European ACME SSL certificate providers

An SSL certificate is a digital certificate that is used to establish an encrypted connection to a web server (HTTPS). Such certificates are issued by Certificate Authorities (CA). Certificates can be issued in different ways. This category lists only providers that issue certificates using the ACME protocol. ACME was initially developed for the service provider Let's Encrypt, a non-profit that issues free certificates to increase the adoption of HTTPS on the Internet. The special feature of ACME is that domain verification is completely automated, and thus shorter validity periods of the certificates are possible.

The issuing of certificates is done on several levels. The certificates issued by the CA's are signed by them. Their certificate is in turn signed by a root certificate. This hierarchical structure is called a “chain of trust”.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Norway EEA EEA hosted Free plan
Buypass Go SSL is an SSL certificate provider from Norway. They support the ACME protocol and have their own root certificate. The issued certificates are valid for 180 days. This is twice as long as the 90 days for Let's Encrypt and ZeroSSL. The ACME API URL is https://api.buypass.com/acme/directory and they don't require additional authentication, like an API key.

