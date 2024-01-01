European calendar services

calendar services logo

A calendar service is a digital calendar that helps users manage appointments and scheduling. Calendar services often offer shared calendars where different people can see and create events. In order to sync entries to different devices, most calendar services offer an iCalendar interface. iCalendar is an open standard for the exchange of calendar content.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.

European services

Proton Calendar
Switzerland EFTA EFTA hosted
Proton Calendar is a calendar service with a strong focus on privacy based in Switzerland. Proton Calendar uses zero-knowledge encryption, which means that the company can not read the content of your calendar even if they are stored on their servers.

Tutanota Calendar
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan
Tutanota Calendar is an end-to-end encrypted calendar service from Germany. They are available as an app for iOS and Android or through their Web app.

Calendar.online
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
Calendar.online is a calendar service from Germany. They enable you to create a calendar and create different access links with different permissions for this calendar. For example, you can share a link with 'read without details' permission with someone you want to meet, and the person can see when you are busy without knowing why you are busy and reach out to you accordingly. You can also create sub-calendars to manage different kinds of dates.

fruux
Germany EU Open source Free plan
fruux is a calendar service from Germany. Their CalDAV server is open source.

