Calendar.online is a calendar service from Germany. They enable you to create a calendar and create different access links with different permissions for this calendar. For example, you can share a link with 'read without details' permission with someone you want to meet, and the person can see when you are busy without knowing why you are busy and reach out to you accordingly. You can also create sub-calendars to manage different kinds of dates.

Pricing

Their free plan allows you to create three access links and six sub-calendars. Their basic plan bumps this up to 10 access links and 20 sub-calendars for $6.90 monthly.

