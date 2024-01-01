Tutanota Calendar is an end-to-end encrypted calendar service from Germany. They are available as an app for iOS and Android or through their Web app.

Pricing

Their free plan only allows one calendar and up to 1 GB of storage. Their bigger plans (like Revolutionary, EUR 3 monthly) come with extra features like calendar sharing, unlimited calendars, and emails.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Tutanota is hosted in data centers around Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider app.tuta.com Core Service Web Tutao GmbH (AS210909) Report tuta.com Representation Web Tutao GmbH (AS210909) Report

Sustainability

Tutanota uses green energy for their servers and offices.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.