Tutanota Calendar logo

Tutanota Calendar

Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan Mastodon X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Xing
Website

Tutanota Calendar

Tutanota Calendar is an end-to-end encrypted calendar service from Germany. They are available as an app for iOS and Android or through their Web app.

Pricing

Their free plan only allows one calendar and up to 1 GB of storage. Their bigger plans (like Revolutionary, EUR 3 monthly) come with extra features like calendar sharing, unlimited calendars, and emails.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Tutanota is hosted in data centers around Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.tuta.com Core Service Web
  • Tutao GmbH (AS210909)
Report
tuta.com Representation Web
  • Tutao GmbH (AS210909)
Report

Sustainability

Tutanota uses green energy for their servers and offices.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category Calendar services
Proton Calendar logo

Proton Calendar
Switzerland EFTA EFTA hosted
Website Affiliate link

Proton Calendar is a calendar service with a strong focus on privacy based in Switzerland. Proton Calendar uses zero-knowledge encryption, which means that the company can not read the content of your calendar even if they are stored on their servers.

Read more
Calendar.online logo

Calendar.online
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Calendar.online is a calendar service from Germany. They enable you to create a calendar and create different access links with different permissions for this calendar. For example, you can share a link with 'read without details' permission with someone you want to meet, and the person can see when you are busy without knowing why you are busy and reach out to you accordingly. You can also create sub-calendars to manage different kinds of dates.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner