AppSignal is a error tracker and performance monitor service. It supports the languages Ruby, Node, JavaScript and Elixir.
European error tracking services
Errors happen in every application. That is why it is important to be informed about these errors and to get sufficient information about the situation in which the error occurred. An error tracking service helps users with exactly this task.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
European services
Bugfender is an error tracking service from Germany. They function mainly as a log storage service, which enables them to show you a full trace of events before a crash and can store logs locally if the device is offline and sync them later. They are built for mobile and web applications.
Flare is a error tracking service from Belgium, that is specifically build for Laravel applications. Laravel is a PHP framework.
Self-hosted & Open Source
GlitchTip is an open source and self-hosted error tracking service. A reimplementation of the Sentry error tracking platform, which makes it fully intractable with Sentry clients.
We only recommend self-hosting GlitchTip because it is created by an American company.
