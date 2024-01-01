Bugfender logo

Bugfender is an error tracking service from Germany. They function mainly as a log storage service, which enables them to show you a full trace of events before a crash and can store logs locally if the device is offline and sync them later. They are built for mobile and web applications.

Pricing

Their free plan works for up to 100 000 lines of logging and includes a 24-hour log retention. Their paid plans start at €49/monthly for 1 million lines of logging with 7 day log retention.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Bugfender's service is hosted in the Netherlands.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.bugfender.com Core Service Web
  • Brutalsys, S.L. (AS209365)
Report
dashboard.bugfender.com Management of Core Service Web
  • Brutalsys, S.L. (AS209365)
Report
bugfender.com Representation Web Report
