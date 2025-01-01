Bugsink is an error tracker you can self-host or use as a hosted service, both fully compatible with the Sentry SDK.

Self-hosted: Data stays fully under your control, no external services required. Hosted: Fully managed EU-based service.

Grouped issues, real-time alerts, and detailed stack traces (including code and local variables). The pricing for the hosted version is not on a per-event basis like at Sentry.

Bugsink accepts events from any language or framework supported by Sentry's SDKs. Issues are automatically grouped to minimize noise, with real-time notifications when new errors occur.

Detailed stack traces provide source code snippets and local variables, helping you quickly identify the cause of errors. Retention is configurable, with no limits or quotas on events.

The self-hosted version runs efficiently on minimal hardware: a single €5/month VPS easily handles over a million events daily. Installation is quick: deploy a single container, no external dependencies or complicated setup required.

The hosted version runs entirely within the EU, on fully managed infrastructure specifically set up for GDPR compliance. No servers or maintenance required; just point an SDK to Bugsink to start tracking errors immediately.

Pricing

Bugsink is free to self-host. You can run it without restrictions on your own server. Paid support is available if you need help or want guaranteed response times.

The hosted version has a free single-user tier, with upgrade options for team and enterprise use.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The hosted version of Bugsink runs on Hetzner, with servers located in Finland and Germany. All data stays within the EU.