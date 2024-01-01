European Function as a service (FaaS) providers

Scaleway Serverless Functions
FranceEU
Scaleway Serverless Functions is a FaaS by Scaleway.
A function as a service (FaaS) allows customers to run applications without managing the infrastructure.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.
Scaleway Serverless Functions is a FaaS by Scaleway.
Use the chat in the right bottom corner