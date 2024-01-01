European uptime monitoring services

An uptime monitoring service periodically checks if a website or other service is active and is working properly. For example, if the server is down, you will be informed about it by the service. Uptime monitoring services offer various types of notifications, from emails or integrations with chats to automated phone calls. To inform customers transparently about the status of a service, many services also offer status pages.

Uptime monitors not only check whether websites are online. They can also be used to check if cronjobs are still active by sending to the API of the uptime monitor after the successful execution of the job. If the cronjob does not report to the API for a predefined period of time, an alarm is raised.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

You can read more about the listing criteria here.