Phare Uptime is an uptime monitoring service from Slovenia. They alert you when your website, or your servers, go down and enable you to work on incidents with your team and inform customers with a status page.

Pricing

For the hobbyists, solopreneurs and indie hackers, Phare Uptime is available for free. For professionals, it is available from €49 monthly and scales by monthly events, the exact price may be configured on their website.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Phare Uptime hosts all their services, including the status pages they provide, on Scaleway in France.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider app.phare.io Core Service Web Bunny CDN (AS60068) Report phare.io Representation Web Bunny CDN (AS60068) Report

Sustainability

Phare Uptime is part of Stripe Climate, a coalition of businesses accelerating carbon removal. It provides a small amount of their revenue to carbon removal.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.