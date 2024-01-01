Phare Uptime logo

Phare Uptime

Slovenia EU EU hosted Free plan X/Twitter LinkedIn GitHub
Website

Phare Uptime

Phare Uptime is an uptime monitoring service from Slovenia. They alert you when your website, or your servers, go down and enable you to work on incidents with your team and inform customers with a status page.

Pricing

For the hobbyists, solopreneurs and indie hackers, Phare Uptime is available for free. For professionals, it is available from €49 monthly and scales by monthly events, the exact price may be configured on their website.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Phare Uptime hosts all their services, including the status pages they provide, on Scaleway in France.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.phare.io Core Service Web Report
phare.io Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Phare Uptime is part of Stripe Climate, a coalition of businesses accelerating carbon removal. It provides a small amount of their revenue to carbon removal.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category Uptime monitoring services
Oh Dear logo

Oh Dear
Belgium EU EU hosted
Website

Oh Dear is an uptime monitor from Belgium. It offers status pages and many ways to be informed about problems. It also scans the whole site for broken links or mixed content.

Read more
Hyperping logo

Hyperping
France EU Free plan
Website

Hyperping is an uptime monitoring and status page service from France. Hyperping offers three different types of uptime checks. The standard API/website monitor using HTTP, Ping (ICMP), or ports, from different countries around the world. Cron monitoring where an alert goes off as soon as a cronjob does not report to Hyperping in a specified time period to check that cronjobs are really still running. And finally, end-to-end browser testing with Puppeteer and Playwright, which can periodically test entire user flows, such as a login process, for proper functionality.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner