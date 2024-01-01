Oh Dear is an uptime monitor from Belgium. It offers status pages and many ways to be informed about problems. It also scans the whole site for broken links or mixed content.

Pricing

Unlike many other services, pricing is based purely on the number of pages to be checked. All plans have the same feature set. The annual plan is slightly cheaper than the monthly plan. The cheapest plan starts at 15€/month for 5 pages.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Oh Dear is hosted in the EU on servers of the Belgian cloud provider Combell.