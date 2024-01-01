Hyperping
Hyperping is an uptime monitoring and status page service from France. Hyperping offers three different types of uptime checks. The standard API/website monitor using HTTP, Ping (ICMP), or ports, from different countries around the world. Cron monitoring where an alert goes off as soon as a cronjob does not report to Hyperping in a specified time period to check that cronjobs are really still running. And finally, end-to-end browser testing with Puppeteer and Playwright, which can periodically test entire user flows, such as a login process, for proper functionality.
Additional features:
- Status Page service, including private ones, custom domain, subscribers
- SSL monitoring
- Schedule maintenance windows to prevent unwanted downtimes
- Alert integrations such as Slack, Teams, OpsGenie, PagerDuty
Pricing
Hyperping offers a free plan with 5 monitors, one status page and 3 minutes check frequency. The cheapest paid plan starts at $14/month. The more expensive plans include more monitors and more features.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|app.hyperping.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|meta.hyperping.app
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|hyperping.io
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report