Hyperping is an uptime monitoring and status page service from France. Hyperping offers three different types of uptime checks. The standard API/website monitor using HTTP, Ping (ICMP), or ports, from different countries around the world. Cron monitoring where an alert goes off as soon as a cronjob does not report to Hyperping in a specified time period to check that cronjobs are really still running. And finally, end-to-end browser testing with Puppeteer and Playwright, which can periodically test entire user flows, such as a login process, for proper functionality.

Additional features:

Status Page service, including private ones, custom domain, subscribers

SSL monitoring

Schedule maintenance windows to prevent unwanted downtimes

Alert integrations such as Slack, Teams, OpsGenie, PagerDuty

Pricing

Hyperping offers a free plan with 5 monitors, one status page and 3 minutes check frequency. The cheapest paid plan starts at $14/month. The more expensive plans include more monitors and more features.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting