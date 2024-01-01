Hyperping logo

Hyperping is an uptime monitoring and status page service from France. Hyperping offers three different types of uptime checks. The standard API/website monitor using HTTP, Ping (ICMP), or ports, from different countries around the world. Cron monitoring where an alert goes off as soon as a cronjob does not report to Hyperping in a specified time period to check that cronjobs are really still running. And finally, end-to-end browser testing with Puppeteer and Playwright, which can periodically test entire user flows, such as a login process, for proper functionality.

Additional features:

  • Status Page service, including private ones, custom domain, subscribers
  • SSL monitoring
  • Schedule maintenance windows to prevent unwanted downtimes
  • Alert integrations such as Slack, Teams, OpsGenie, PagerDuty

Pricing

Hyperping offers a free plan with 5 monitors, one status page and 3 minutes check frequency. The cheapest paid plan starts at $14/month. The more expensive plans include more monitors and more features.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.hyperping.io Core Service Web Report
meta.hyperping.app Core Service Web Report
hyperping.io Representation Web Report
