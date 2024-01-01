updown.io
updown.io is a French uptime monitoring service with a flexible and affordable pricing.
Pricing
The pricing only depends on the amount of sites and the check interval.
Hosting
updown.io is hosted in the EU on Hetzner.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|demo.updown.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|updown.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|ips.updown.io
|Core Service
|Web
|Report
|meta.updown.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|status.updown.io
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report