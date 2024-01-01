Semonto is a website monitoring service from Belgium. They monitor your website response time, certificates, and links on your website, in case they get broken. If anything goes wrong, they will send you a warning through your preferred channel (email, slack, SMS) and provide a status page for your customers.

Pricing

The pricing starts at EUR 7 monthly for 3 websites. Additional site monitors can be bought for EUR 1 monthly for uptime and certificate monitoring, or for EUR 2 monthly for broken link checks and mixed content checks.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting