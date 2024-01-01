Testomato logo

Testomato

Czech Republic EU X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn GitHub
Website

Testomato

Testomato is a Czech uptime monitoring service. The tool can also check for common SEO problems.

Pricing

The pricing starts at 15$/monath (billed anually).

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
www.testomato.com Core Service Web
  • Webglobe, s.r.o. (AS29134)
Report
blog.testomato.com Representation Web
  • WEDOS Internet, a.s. (AS197019)
Report
help.testomato.com Representation Web
  • Fastly, Inc. (AS54113)
Report
Other products in category Uptime monitoring services
Oh Dear logo

Oh Dear
Belgium EU EU hosted
Website

Oh Dear is an uptime monitor from Belgium. It offers status pages and many ways to be informed about problems. It also scans the whole site for broken links or mixed content.

Read more
Hyperping logo

Hyperping
France EU Free plan
Website

Hyperping is an uptime monitoring and status page service from France. Hyperping offers three different types of uptime checks. The standard API/website monitor using HTTP, Ping (ICMP), or ports, from different countries around the world. Cron monitoring where an alert goes off as soon as a cronjob does not report to Hyperping in a specified time period to check that cronjobs are really still running. And finally, end-to-end browser testing with Puppeteer and Playwright, which can periodically test entire user flows, such as a login process, for proper functionality.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner