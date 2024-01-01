Testomato
Testomato is a Czech uptime monitoring service. The tool can also check for common SEO problems.
Pricing
The pricing starts at 15$/monath (billed anually).
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Testomato is a Czech uptime monitoring service. The tool can also check for common SEO problems.
The pricing starts at 15$/monath (billed anually).
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Oh Dear is an uptime monitor from Belgium. It offers status pages and many ways to be informed about problems. It also scans the whole site for broken links or mixed content.
Hyperping is an uptime monitoring and status page service from France. Hyperping offers three different types of uptime checks. The standard API/website monitor using HTTP, Ping (ICMP), or ports, from different countries around the world. Cron monitoring where an alert goes off as soon as a cronjob does not report to Hyperping in a specified time period to check that cronjobs are really still running. And finally, end-to-end browser testing with Puppeteer and Playwright, which can periodically test entire user flows, such as a login process, for proper functionality.
Use the chat in the right bottom corner