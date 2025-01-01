European generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots

An AI chatbot uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) to respond to mostly written requests from users. Such an assistant can be used for a variety of tasks, such as answering questions, writing texts, translating languages, explaining concepts, brainstorming ideas, programming or learning new topics. Some tools also support the creation of images and videos.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

