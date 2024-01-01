electronic signature software logo

European electronic signature software

An electronic signature software helps customers sign documents digitally. As long as the legal requirements are met, an electronic signature can be just as or sometimes even more binding than a handwritten signature. The legal basis for this in the European Union is the eIDAS Regulation. In Switzerland, the ZertES law provides a similar legal basis. Electronic signatures can have different levels of security.

Simple electronic signature (SES)
The SES is the lowest level of electronic signature. It is similar to inserting a scan of a handwritten signature into a PDF or putting your name at the end of an email.

Advanced electronic signature (AES)
The signing person must be identifiable and it must not be possible to detect if the document has been modified after signing.

Qualified electronic signature (QES)
An electronic signature with this high level of security is the digital equivalent to a handwritten signature. This type of signature may only be issued by special trust service providers.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
European services

sproof logo

sproof
Austria
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan
Sproof is an electronic signature software from Austria. It is eIDAS compliant, which makes signature legally binding in the EU.

Documents can be signed by one or more persons. In addition, fields can be inserted into the documents, which must be filled out before signing. In the better plans, templates can also be created from documents with fields. Besides advanced signatures, Sproof can also create qualified signatures with the Austrian eIDAS service provider A-Trust.

Autenti logo

Autenti
Poland EU Free plan
Autenti is an electronic signature software from Poland. They offer advanced and qualified electronic signatures compliant with eIDAS.

Paperless logo

Paperless
Germany EU EU hosted
Paperless is a German e-signature software. They offer an accessible and easy-to-use solution, with their number one priority being security.

XiTrust MOXIS logo

XiTrust MOXIS
Austria EU EU hosted
MOXIS is a signature software service by the Austrian company XiTrust. The signatures can be eIDAS (EU) and ZertES (Swiss) compatible.

Skribble logo

Skribble
Switzerland EFTA
Skribble is a electronic signature software from Switzerland. Skribble offers different signature standards for different levels of security and use cases. The highest level is eIDAS and ZertES (Swiss) compliant.

SIGN.PLUS logo

SIGN.PLUS
Switzerland EFTA
SIGN.PLUS by Alohi is a electronic signature software from Switzerland. They comply with ESIGN, eIDAS and ZertES and provide iOS and Android apps in addition to a web app.

