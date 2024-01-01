Skribble logo

Skribble is a electronic signature software from Switzerland. Skribble offers different signature standards for different levels of security and use cases. The highest level is eIDAS and ZertES (Swiss) compliant.

Pricing

Skribble offers two plans. A flexible plan where you only pay per signature and a plan with a fixed monthly price (79 €) that includes a certain number of signatures. If more signatures are needed, you have to pay per signature. The price for the signature depends on the standard of the signature.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.skribble.com Core Service Web
  • cloudscale.ch AG (AS59414)
