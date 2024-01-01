sproof logo

Sproof is an electronic signature software from Austria. It is eIDAS compliant, which makes signature legally binding in the EU.

Documents can be signed by one or more persons. In addition, fields can be inserted into the documents, which must be filled out before signing. In the better plans, templates can also be created from documents with fields. Besides advanced signatures, Sproof can also create qualified signatures with the Austrian eIDAS service provider A-Trust.

Screenshot of sproof

Screenshot of the Sproof signing interface The documents that are signed on the platform are legally binding and the platform claims to be GDPR-compliant.

Pricing

Sproof free for personal use. The free plans allows you to sign documents with The paid plans for businesses start at 10€/month. Sproof also offers a Enterprise plan with an API and custom integrations.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Sproof is hosted only in the EU and uses the cloud provider Scaleway.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
sign.sproof.io Core Service Web Report
www.sproof.io Representation Web Report
docs.sproof.io Documentation Web Report

Sustainability

The Sproof platform is hosted on Scaleway and their servers run on renewable energy.

