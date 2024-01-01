Autenti
Autenti is an electronic signature software from Poland. They offer advanced and qualified electronic signatures compliant with eIDAS.
Pricing
Autenti offers a free plan that includes 5 signature per month and basic features. The first paid plan starts at 240€ per year per user.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.autenti.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|account.autenti.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|autenti.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report