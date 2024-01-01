Autenti logo

Autenti is an electronic signature software from Poland. They offer advanced and qualified electronic signatures compliant with eIDAS.

Autenti offers a free plan that includes 5 signature per month and basic features. The first paid plan starts at 240€ per year per user.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.autenti.com Core Service Web Report
account.autenti.com Core Service Web Report
autenti.com Representation Web Report
