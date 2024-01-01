Paperless is a German e-signature software. They offer an accessible and easy-to-use solution, with their number one priority being security.

Pricing

Their Lite plan is available for €49 monthly and offers unlimited templates but just one user account. If that is not sufficient, the business, for €149 monthly, offers unlimited accounts and API access. Each plan includes documents that can be signed; any extra document costs €1 per signed document.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Paperless is fully hosted in Germany