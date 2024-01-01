Paperless logo

Paperless

Germany EU EU hosted X/Twitter LinkedIn
Website

Paperless

Paperless is a German e-signature software. They offer an accessible and easy-to-use solution, with their number one priority being security.

Pricing

Their Lite plan is available for €49 monthly and offers unlimited templates but just one user account. If that is not sufficient, the business, for €149 monthly, offers unlimited accounts and API access. Each plan includes documents that can be signed; any extra document costs €1 per signed document.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Paperless is fully hosted in Germany

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.paperless.io Core Service Web Report
app.paperless.io Core Service Web Report
paperless.io Representation Web Report
Other products in category Electronic signature software
sproof logo

sproof
Austria
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Sproof is an electronic signature software from Austria. It is eIDAS compliant, which makes signature legally binding in the EU.

Documents can be signed by one or more persons. In addition, fields can be inserted into the documents, which must be filled out before signing. In the better plans, templates can also be created from documents with fields. Besides advanced signatures, Sproof can also create qualified signatures with the Austrian eIDAS service provider A-Trust.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner