European captcha services

A captcha system helps to detect whether a real human or a bot is using a website. This is useful, for example, in the comments section of a blog to prevent bots from creating comments in large numbers. The most popular captcha service is reCaptcha from Google. There are many types of captcha's. A much used system is that images are shown and you have to select the images that contain a certain object.

