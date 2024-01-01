European captcha services

captcha services logo

A captcha system helps to detect whether a real human or a bot is using a website. This is useful, for example, in the comments section of a blog to prevent bots from creating comments in large numbers. The most popular captcha service is reCaptcha from Google. There are many types of captcha's. A much used system is that images are shown and you have to select the images that contain a certain object.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Friendly Captcha logo

Friendly Captcha
Germany EU
Friendly Captcha is a captcha service from Germany that helps users protect websites from bots. It works in such a way that no interaction with the captcha service is necessary except for clicking on a checkbox. Thus, the user does not have to select images or decipher bent letters.

CaptchaFox logo

CaptchaFox
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
CaptchaFox is a captcha service from Germany, that protects users against bots and spam. It is privacy-focused, accessible, and they offer a free plan. Integrations for WordPress, Node, Vue and React are provided and the multi-user dashboard allows administrators to design the captcha widget.

Trustcaptcha logo

Trustcaptcha
Germany EU EU hosted
Trustcaptcha is a captcha service from Germany. They protect your website from bot and spam attacks while protecting the data of your customers without annoying them with puzzles, or other tasks. A free demo of this can be found on their website.

Captcha logo

Captcha
Austria EU EU hosted
Captcha is a captcha service from Austria. The proof-of-work system used, does not require user interaction. They offer a WordPress plugin, a Keycloak extension and a Joomla integration.

Swetrix CAPTCHA logo

Swetrix CAPTCHA
Ukraine DCFTA Open source
Swetrix CAPTCHA is a captcha service from the Ukrainian web analytics company Swetrix. The service is open-source, has a focus on privacy and is in the same management panel as the web analytics service.

ALTCHA logo

ALTCHA
Czech Republic EU Open source Free plan
ALTCHA is an open-source and self-hosted captcha service. No cookies, fingerprints or trackers are used. To host ALTCHA, you only need to integrate the ALTCHA web component into your website, which then needs to be connected to a server that provides challenges. There are many ready-made systems for this server, for example a WordPress plugin or libraries for frameworks such as Ruby on Rails or Laravel. ALTCHA also offers an API, but this is not hosted in Europe. ALTCHA is licensed under the MIT license.

mCaptcha logo

mCaptcha
Open source
mCaptcha is an open-source captcha service for self-hosting. It uses proof-of-work and is compatible with reCAPTCHA and hCaptcha. mCaptcha is licensed under the AGPL license.

