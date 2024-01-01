Trustcaptcha is a captcha service from Germany. They protect your website from bot and spam attacks while protecting the data of your customers without annoying them with puzzles, or other tasks. A free demo of this can be found on their website.

Pricing

Their pricing model is a pay-what-you-use model and relies on a base price and a price per captcha request. For their basic plan this would be EUR 0 monthly base price and EUR 0.01 per request. Their enterprise plan, on the other hand, has a base price of EUR 199 monthly but only EUR 0.001 per request.

Hosting

Trustcaptcha is hosted on Hetzner.