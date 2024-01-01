Trustcaptcha logo

Trustcaptcha is a captcha service from Germany. They protect your website from bot and spam attacks while protecting the data of your customers without annoying them with puzzles, or other tasks. A free demo of this can be found on their website.

Pricing

Their pricing model is a pay-what-you-use model and relies on a base price and a price per captcha request. For their basic plan this would be EUR 0 monthly base price and EUR 0.01 per request. Their enterprise plan, on the other hand, has a base price of EUR 199 monthly but only EUR 0.001 per request.

Hosting

Trustcaptcha is hosted on Hetzner.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.captcha.trustcaptcha.com Core Service Web Report
api.network.trustcaptcha.com Core Service Web Report
account.trustcaptcha.com Management of Core Service Web Report
id.trustcaptcha.com Management of Core Service Web Report
www.trustcaptcha.com Representation Web Report
about.trustcaptcha.com Representation Web Report
status.trustcaptcha.com Status Page Web Report
