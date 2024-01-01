Friendly Captcha logo

Friendly Captcha is a captcha service from Germany that helps users protect websites from bots. It works in such a way that no interaction with the captcha service is necessary except for clicking on a checkbox. Thus, the user does not have to select images or decipher bent letters.

Pricing

Friendly Captcha offers a free plan that cannot be used for commercial projects and is limited to 1000 requests/month. There are three paid plans Starter (9€/month), Growth (39€/month) and Advanced (200€/month). Starter is the same as the Free plan except that it can also be used for commercial projects. Growth and Advanced includes more requests and more features.

Hosting

Friendly Captcha offers an API endpoint that is only hosted in the EU. This endpoint is only available for more expensive "professional plans". For this reason, they currently do not get the "EU hosted" label.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
eu-api.friendlycaptcha.eu Core Service Web Report
api.friendlycaptcha.com Core Service Web Report
friendlycaptcha.com Representation Web Report
