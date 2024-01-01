CaptchaFox logo

CaptchaFox is a captcha service from Germany, that protects users against bots and spam. It is privacy-focused, accessible, and they offer a free plan. Integrations for WordPress, Node, Vue and React are provided and the multi-user dashboard allows administrators to design the captcha widget.

Pricing

CaptchaFox offers a free plan which includes 1,000 interactions for one website with one user account. The first paid plan starts at €18/month (€15/month billed yearly).

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
cdn.captchafox.com Core Service Web Report
api.captchafox.com Core Service Web Report
portal.captchafox.com Management of Core Service Web Report
captchafox.com Representation Web Report
docs.captchafox.com Documentation Web Report
