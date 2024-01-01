CaptchaFox is a captcha service from Germany, that protects users against bots and spam. It is privacy-focused, accessible, and they offer a free plan. Integrations for WordPress, Node, Vue and React are provided and the multi-user dashboard allows administrators to design the captcha widget.

Pricing

CaptchaFox offers a free plan which includes 1,000 interactions for one website with one user account. The first paid plan starts at €18/month (€15/month billed yearly).

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

