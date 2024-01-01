CaptchaFox
CaptchaFox is a captcha service from Germany, that protects users against bots and spam. It is privacy-focused, accessible, and they offer a free plan. Integrations for WordPress, Node, Vue and React are provided and the multi-user dashboard allows administrators to design the captcha widget.
Pricing
CaptchaFox offers a free plan which includes 1,000 interactions for one website with one user account. The first paid plan starts at €18/month (€15/month billed yearly).
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|cdn.captchafox.com
|Core Service
|Web
|Report
|api.captchafox.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|portal.captchafox.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|Report
|captchafox.com
|Representation
|Web
|Report
|docs.captchafox.com
|Documentation
|Web
|Report