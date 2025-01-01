Private Captcha logo

Private Captcha

Estonia EU EU hosted Open source GitHub
Website

Private Captcha

Private Captcha offers a user-friendly CAPTCHA solution that protects forms and APIs while maintaining high privacy standards without requiring extra integration efforts. Instead of asking users to solve complex puzzles or track their behavior, Private Captcha solves an invisible cryptographic task in the background. The system automatically adjusts the task difficulty, ensuring smooth access for real users while making it too costly for bots to attempt. Cryptographic task provides equal security regardless of bot's intelligence level, making it effective even as AI technology improves.

Screenshot of Private Captcha

Having source code publicly available, Private Captcha ensures complete transparency in how user data is processed on both the client and server sides, making it easy to comply with privacy laws. Additionally, Private Captcha does not use cookies or track visitors and is fully GDPR-compliant that makes it easy to use for organizations that do business in EU.

Pricing

Private Captcha pricing depends on a number of monthly CAPTCHA requests and starts at €9/month for 10,000 requests. Both monthly and yearly (with a discount) billing is available.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

All infrastructure and suppliers are based exclusively in the EU. Among others, Private Captcha uses Bunny CDN, Hetzner and Scaleway.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.privatecaptcha.com Core Service Web Report
portal.privatecaptcha.com Management of Core Service Web Report
docs.privatecaptcha.com Documentation Web Report
status.privatecaptcha.com Status Page Web
  • Fastly, Inc. (AS54113)
Report
Other products in category Captcha services
Friendly Captcha logo

Friendly Captcha
Germany EU
Website

Friendly Captcha is a captcha service from Germany that helps users protect websites from bots. It works in such a way that no interaction with the captcha service is necessary except for clicking on a checkbox. Thus, the user does not have to select images or decipher bent letters.

Read more
CaptchaFox logo

CaptchaFox
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

CaptchaFox is a captcha service from Germany, that protects users against bots and spam. It is privacy-focused, accessible, and they offer a free plan. Integrations for WordPress, Node, Vue and React are provided and the multi-user dashboard allows administrators to design the captcha widget.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Sign up for an account to suggest changes or new products.

Sign Up