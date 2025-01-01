Private Captcha offers a user-friendly CAPTCHA solution that protects forms and APIs while maintaining high privacy standards without requiring extra integration efforts. Instead of asking users to solve complex puzzles or track their behavior, Private Captcha solves an invisible cryptographic task in the background. The system automatically adjusts the task difficulty, ensuring smooth access for real users while making it too costly for bots to attempt. Cryptographic task provides equal security regardless of bot's intelligence level, making it effective even as AI technology improves.

Having source code publicly available, Private Captcha ensures complete transparency in how user data is processed on both the client and server sides, making it easy to comply with privacy laws. Additionally, Private Captcha does not use cookies or track visitors and is fully GDPR-compliant that makes it easy to use for organizations that do business in EU.

Pricing

Private Captcha pricing depends on a number of monthly CAPTCHA requests and starts at €9/month for 10,000 requests. Both monthly and yearly (with a discount) billing is available.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

All infrastructure and suppliers are based exclusively in the EU. Among others, Private Captcha uses Bunny CDN, Hetzner and Scaleway.