Captcha is a captcha service from Austria. The proof-of-work system used, does not require user interaction. They offer a WordPress plugin, a Keycloak extension and a Joomla integration.

Captcha is a subsidiary of media print, a major magazine publisher in Austria.

Pricing

The pricing for Captcha starts at €8.90/month (billed monthly) for 1,000 requests/month on one website.

Hosting

Captcha provides a custom endpoint, hosted on Mediaprint's servers in Austria. The default endpoint has Akamai's CDN in front of it.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
www.captcha.eu Core Service Web
  • Akamai International B.V. (AS20940)
at.captcha.at Core Service Web
  • Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschrifftenverlag Ges.m.b.H. & Co KG (AS199083)
w19.captcha.at Core Service Web
  • Akamai International B.V. (AS20940)
chat.captcha.eu Representation Web
  • Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschrifftenverlag Ges.m.b.H. & Co KG (AS199083)
docs.captcha.eu Documentation Web
  • Fastly, Inc. (AS54113)
