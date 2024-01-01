Captcha is a captcha service from Austria. The proof-of-work system used, does not require user interaction. They offer a WordPress plugin, a Keycloak extension and a Joomla integration.

Captcha is a subsidiary of media print, a major magazine publisher in Austria.

Pricing

The pricing for Captcha starts at €8.90/month (billed monthly) for 1,000 requests/month on one website.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Captcha provides a custom endpoint, hosted on Mediaprint's servers in Austria. The default endpoint has Akamai's CDN in front of it.