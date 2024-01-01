Swetrix CAPTCHA is a captcha service from the Ukrainian web analytics company Swetrix. The service is open-source, has a focus on privacy and is in the same management panel as the web analytics service.

Pricing

The service is part of the web analytics service. One interaction is counted like one page visit in the web analytics service. The pricing starts at €5/month for 10,000 interactions or page views.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting