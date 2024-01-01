Swetrix CAPTCHA logo

Swetrix CAPTCHA

Ukraine DCFTA Open source X/Twitter LinkedIn GitHub
Website

Swetrix CAPTCHA

Swetrix CAPTCHA is a captcha service from the Ukrainian web analytics company Swetrix. The service is open-source, has a focus on privacy and is in the same management panel as the web analytics service.

Pricing

The service is part of the web analytics service. One interaction is counted like one page visit in the web analytics service. The pricing starts at €5/month for 10,000 interactions or page views.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.swetrix.com Core Service Web Report
cap.swetrix.com Core Service Web Report
swetrix.com Management of Core Service Web
  • Fly.io, Inc. (AS40509)
Report
captcha.swetrix.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Captcha services
Friendly Captcha logo

Friendly Captcha
Germany EU
Website

Friendly Captcha is a captcha service from Germany that helps users protect websites from bots. It works in such a way that no interaction with the captcha service is necessary except for clicking on a checkbox. Thus, the user does not have to select images or decipher bent letters.

Read more
CaptchaFox logo

CaptchaFox
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

CaptchaFox is a captcha service from Germany, that protects users against bots and spam. It is privacy-focused, accessible, and they offer a free plan. Integrations for WordPress, Node, Vue and React are provided and the multi-user dashboard allows administrators to design the captcha widget.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner