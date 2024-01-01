ALTCHA is an open-source and self-hosted captcha service. No cookies, fingerprints or trackers are used. To host ALTCHA, you only need to integrate the ALTCHA web component into your website, which then needs to be connected to a server that provides challenges. There are many ready-made systems for this server, for example a WordPress plugin or libraries for frameworks such as Ruby on Rails or Laravel. ALTCHA also offers an API, but this is not hosted in Europe. ALTCHA is licensed under the MIT license.

The source code of ALTCHA is on GitHub and more detailed instructions are provided on the documentation page.

