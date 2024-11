A consent management platform (CMP) is software that provides a cookie banner to request consent for cookies and services. Consent management solutions are often visible to end users when they first visit a website through a cookie banner. The user's selection is then saved and, depending on what has been consented to, services are reloaded or blocked. Consent management solutions usually try to cover the data protection laws of as many countries as possible. The best-known laws are the GDPR for the EU, CCPA for California, LGPD for Brazil and many more.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

You can read more about the listing criteria here.