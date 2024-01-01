Complianz is a WordPress plugin for consent management from the Netherlands. Since Complianz is running directly on the site it can block scripts and iframes without changing the code of the website. A free version of the plugin is available in the WordPress plugin registry.

Property IAB TC v2.2 support Yes Google CMP Partner Yes Yearly price for one Site €59.00 Yearly price one Site (Bundle) €14.36

Pricing

Complianz offers plans starting at €59 per year. They also offer plans for companies with multiple websites. A free basic version is available in the WordPress plugin directory.

Hosting

The Complianz servers are located behind the US service Cloudflare. However, as Complianz is a WordPress plugin, users of the cookie banner only connect to the WordPress site and not to the Complianz servers.