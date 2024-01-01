Complianz logo

Complianz is a WordPress plugin for consent management from the Netherlands. Since Complianz is running directly on the site it can block scripts and iframes without changing the code of the website. A free version of the plugin is available in the WordPress plugin registry.

Property
IAB TC v2.2 support Yes
Google CMP Partner Yes
Yearly price for one Site €59.00
Yearly price one Site (Bundle) €14.36

Pricing

Complianz offers plans starting at €59 per year. They also offer plans for companies with multiple websites. A free basic version is available in the WordPress plugin directory.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The Complianz servers are located behind the US service Cloudflare. However, as Complianz is a WordPress plugin, users of the cookie banner only connect to the WordPress site and not to the Complianz servers.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
complianz.io Core Service Web Report
