CookieFirst
CookieFirst is a consent management platform from the Netherlands. It can be integrated by loading a JS file from their CDN in your website or if Google Tag Manager is in use, by adding their Tag to the container. The banner and the services can be configured in their admin panel. The servers that the users of the banner are connecting to are hosted in the EU.
|Property
|Google CMP Partner
|Yes
|IAB TC v2.2 support
|Yes
|Yearly price for one Site
|€99.00
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|consent.cookiefirst.com
|Core Service
|Web
|Report
|api.cookiefirst.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|edge.cookiefirst.com
|Core Service
|Web
|Report
|app.cookiefirst.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|cookiefirst.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report