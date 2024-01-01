Borlabs Cookie is a WordPress plugin for consent management. Its strong integration with WordPress makes it possible to block scripts and styles that use plugins or themes until consent has been given. It can also block content such as YouTube videos and displays a placeholder in their place until consent is given.

Borlabs Cookie also has a website scanner that scans the website, looks for problems and suggests packages that can be installed to make the website compliant.

The servers of Borlabs are hosted in the EU. Since the cookie banner is loaded by the WordPress site itself, no customer of the website connects directly to a server of Borlabs.

Property IAB TC v2.2 support Yes Google CMP Partner No Yearly price for one Site €49.00 Yearly price one Site (Bundle) €5.00 Service Database Yes

Hosting

Borlabs Cookie is a plugin for WordPress, so the main product is not hosted on their servers. Nevertheless the plugin uses an API to provide packages for common services and a scanner that checks your website for problems.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider service.borlabs.io Core Service Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report borlabs.io Representation Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report

Sustainability

Borlabs Cookie is hosted on cloud providers that only use renewable energy.