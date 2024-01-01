Borlabs Cookie logo

Borlabs Cookie

Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn GitHub
Website Affiliate link

Borlabs Cookie

Borlabs Cookie is a WordPress plugin for consent management. Its strong integration with WordPress makes it possible to block scripts and styles that use plugins or themes until consent has been given. It can also block content such as YouTube videos and displays a placeholder in their place until consent is given.

Borlabs Cookie also has a website scanner that scans the website, looks for problems and suggests packages that can be installed to make the website compliant.

The servers of Borlabs are hosted in the EU. Since the cookie banner is loaded by the WordPress site itself, no customer of the website connects directly to a server of Borlabs.

Property
IAB TC v2.2 support Yes
Google CMP Partner No
Yearly price for one Site €49.00
Yearly price one Site (Bundle) €5.00
Service Database Yes

Hosting

Borlabs Cookie is a plugin for WordPress, so the main product is not hosted on their servers. Nevertheless the plugin uses an API to provide packages for common services and a scanner that checks your website for problems.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
service.borlabs.io Core Service Web Report
borlabs.io Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Borlabs Cookie is hosted on cloud providers that only use renewable energy.

Other products in category Consent management platform (CMP)
CookieFirst logo

CookieFirst
Netherlands EU EU hosted Free plan
Website Affiliate link

CookieFirst is a consent management platform from the Netherlands. It can be integrated by loading a JS file from their CDN in your website or if Google Tag Manager is in use, by adding their Tag to the container. The banner and the services can be configured in their admin panel. The servers that the users of the banner are connecting to are hosted in the EU.

Read more
Complianz logo

Complianz
Netherlands EU Free plan
Website Affiliate link

Complianz is a WordPress plugin for consent management from the Netherlands. Since Complianz is running directly on the site it can block scripts and iframes without changing the code of the website. A free version of the plugin is available in the WordPress plugin registry.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner