Usercentrics is a consent management platform from Germany. Usercentrics offers specific products for different use cases. Usercentrics Cookiebot CMP for normal websites, Web CMP for bigger enterprise websites and also App and CTV CMP for specific devices like Phones and TVs.

Property IAB TC v2.2 support Yes Google CMP Partner Yes Website Scanner Yes Service Database Yes Yearly price for one Site €84.00

Pricing

Usercentrics offers a free plan for it's Cookiebot CMP product. The cheapeast paid plan for Cookiebot starts at €7 per domain, per month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Usercentrics uses US-American cloud providers like Google Cloud Platform to host core parts of their service.