Germany EU Free plan
Usercentrics is a consent management platform from Germany. Usercentrics offers specific products for different use cases. Usercentrics Cookiebot CMP for normal websites, Web CMP for bigger enterprise websites and also App and CTV CMP for specific devices like Phones and TVs.

Property
IAB TC v2.2 support Yes
Google CMP Partner Yes
Website Scanner Yes
Service Database Yes
Yearly price for one Site €84.00

Pricing

Usercentrics offers a free plan for it's Cookiebot CMP product. The cheapeast paid plan for Cookiebot starts at €7 per domain, per month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Usercentrics uses US-American cloud providers like Google Cloud Platform to host core parts of their service.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
graphql.usercentrics.eu Core Service Web Report
api.usercentrics.eu Core Service Web Report
aggregator.service.usercentrics.eu Core Service Web Report
consents.usercentrics.eu Core Service Web Report
consent-api.service.consent.usercentrics.eu Core Service Web Report
app.usercentrics.eu Core Service Web Report
login.usercentrics.eu Authentication Web Report
account.usercentrics.eu Management of Core Service Web Report
usercentrics.com Representation Web Report
