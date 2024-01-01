Usercentrics
Usercentrics is a consent management platform from Germany. Usercentrics offers specific products for different use cases. Usercentrics Cookiebot CMP for normal websites, Web CMP for bigger enterprise websites and also App and CTV CMP for specific devices like Phones and TVs.
|Property
|IAB TC v2.2 support
|Yes
|Google CMP Partner
|Yes
|Website Scanner
|Yes
|Service Database
|Yes
|Yearly price for one Site
|€84.00
Pricing
Usercentrics offers a free plan for it's Cookiebot CMP product. The cheapeast paid plan for Cookiebot starts at €7 per domain, per month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
Usercentrics uses US-American cloud providers like Google Cloud Platform to host core parts of their service.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|graphql.usercentrics.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.usercentrics.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|aggregator.service.usercentrics.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|consents.usercentrics.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|consent-api.service.consent.usercentrics.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.usercentrics.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|login.usercentrics.eu
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|account.usercentrics.eu
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|usercentrics.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report