European alternatives for digital products
We help you find European alternatives for digital service and products, like cloud services and SaaS products.
-
Support local businesses
- When you buy from local businesses, you are supporting yourself down the road. Taxes paid by the company come back to you indirectly and the company creates jobs in your region.
-
Data protection / GDPR
- Some companies outside Europe tend to ignore data protection and related laws such as the GDPR or do not implement them correctly.
-
VAT / Billing
- As a business that operates in Europe, it is possible to get a VAT refund for products/services of other European companies. European companies also tend to offer payment methods that are commonly used in Europe.
-
Similar legal requirements
- Within the EU, many laws and framework conditions are set by the EU, which helps to cover a large market without having to consider large country-specific differences. It is also easier to enforce your rights against another company located in the EU.
Categories
-
Web analytics services
A web analytics service tracks user behavior on websites so that website owners can understand user usage and optimize their websites.30 alternatives
-
Cloud computing platforms
A cloud computing platform provides on-demand hosting services.12 alternatives
-
Content delivery network (CDN) services
A content delivery network (CDN) is a geographically distributed network.7 alternatives
-
Email providers
An email provider provides its users with an e-mail address and the corresponding mailboxes.20 alternatives
-
Virtual private server (VPS) hosters
A virtual private server (VPS) hoster provides virtual servers with predefined RAM, storage, traffic and virtual cores.23 alternatives
-
Search engines
A search engine allows their users to search the internet.6 alternatives
-
Transactional email service
A transactional mail service offers users the ability to send emails from their applications via the service.5 alternatives
-
Domain name registrars
Domain name registrars are companies that manages the reservation of Internet domain names.12 alternatives
-
Time tracking apps
A time tracking app is an application that helps users track how much time was spent on which task or project.13 alternatives
-
Navigation apps
Navigation apps help you get from A to B.8 alternatives
-
Uptime monitoring services
An uptime monitoring service periodically checks if a website or other service is active.10 alternatives
-
File hosting services
With a file hosting service, users can upload files to back them up or share them with others.11 alternatives
-
Machine translation services
A machine translation service (translator) is a service that programmatically translates text from one language to another.5 alternatives
-
Object storage providers
Object storage providers allow their users to store files hierarchically.11 alternatives
-
Microblogging services
A microblogging service allows users to post short texts, images or links to videos.2 alternatives
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner