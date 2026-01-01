T Cloud logo

T Cloud

Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU LinkedIn
Website

T Cloud

T Cloud (formerly Open Telekom Cloud) is a cloud computing platform by the German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom AG. The cloud provider is based on OpenStack which is open source and can reduce the vendor lock-in of cloud providers.

Pricing

T Cloud offers a very flexible pricing and a pricing calculator.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
auth.otc.t-systems.com Authentication Web Report
ecs.eu-nl.otc.t-systems.com Management of Core Service Web Report
console.otc.t-systems.com Management of Core Service Web Report
ecs.eu-de.otc.t-systems.com Management of Core Service Web Report
open-telekom-cloud.com Representation Web Report
docs.otc.t-systems.com Documentation Web Report

Sustainability

The data centers are powered by renewable energy. T Cloud Public includes a Sustainability Dashboard for monitoring energy consumption and CO₂ emissions, helping organizations track relevant sustainability data and reporting requirements.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

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Other products in category Managed Kubernetes services
Scaleway logo

Scaleway
France
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

Scaleway is a cloud provider with a variety of services. Besides the public cloud called Scaleway Elements, they also offer dedicated servers and even renting racks in data centers.

The public cloud Scaleway Elements offers all the important components of a general cloud provider. There are virtual servers, an object storage service that is S3-compatible, DNS and VPC. They also offer some managed services like managed kubernetes or managed databases. The managed databases available are MySQL and PostgreSQL.

Read more about Scaleway
gridscale logo

gridscale
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

gridscale is a cloud computing platform from Germany. Like most general cloud providers, gridscale provides virtual servers, managed Kubernetes, managed databases, load balancers and object storage. They offer a big variety of database types like Postgres, Microsoft SQL, MariaDB, MySQL and Redis as a cache and as a storage. They also provide managed NFS (network file storage) servers, that can be helpful to share data between Kubernetes nodes. gridscale offers servers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Read more about gridscale
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Other products in category Cloud computing platforms
OVHcloud logo

OVHcloud
France EU
Website

OVHcloud is a public cloud provider from France with a wide range of services. It offers the classic services such as virtual servers for different applications, object storage, managed databases and managed Kubernetes.

OVHcloud is also based on OpenStack and offers the possibility to configure the services via the OpenStack CLI.

Read more about OVHcloud
UpCloud logo

UpCloud
Finland EU
Website

UpCloud is a cloud computing platform with servers around the world. They offer typical services like virtual servers, VPC, managed databases, managed Kubernetes and object storage. The block storage can be upgraded to achieve higher read and write speeds (IOPS), which can be useful for databases or other memory-intensive applications.

Read more about UpCloud
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