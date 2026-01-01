T Cloud (formerly Open Telekom Cloud) is a cloud computing platform by the German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom AG. The cloud provider is based on OpenStack which is open source and can reduce the vendor lock-in of cloud providers.

Pricing

T Cloud offers a very flexible pricing and a pricing calculator.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Sustainability

The data centers are powered by renewable energy. T Cloud Public includes a Sustainability Dashboard for monitoring energy consumption and CO₂ emissions, helping organizations track relevant sustainability data and reporting requirements.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.